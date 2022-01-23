B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,532,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,517,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,316,000 after purchasing an additional 288,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $131.22 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55.

