B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 104.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

