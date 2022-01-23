B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $604,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $271.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.