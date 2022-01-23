B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $469,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $200.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

