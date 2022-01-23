B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $565,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.32.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.27 and its 200 day moving average is $296.08. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.61 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.