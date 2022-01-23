B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $154.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.56 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.73.

