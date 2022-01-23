B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $154.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.56 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.73.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.