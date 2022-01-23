B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock opened at $267.56 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.40.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.53.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total value of $3,649,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock worth $728,336,135. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

