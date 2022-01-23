B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in B2Gold by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in B2Gold by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 562,883 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

