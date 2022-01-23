Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,893 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $240.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.50 and a 200 day moving average of $256.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.