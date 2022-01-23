Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 2,304 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

