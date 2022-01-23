Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

