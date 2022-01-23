Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in WestRock by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in WestRock by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in WestRock by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 14.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

