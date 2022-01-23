Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 171,807 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

