Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 268.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $35.94 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.