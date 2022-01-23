Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSBR. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

