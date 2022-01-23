Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $3.14 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 121.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

