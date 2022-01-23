Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,673 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter.

CQQQ stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

