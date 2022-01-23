Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 32,796 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.