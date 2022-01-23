Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 5,695 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Amedisys by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,148,000 after acquiring an additional 242,311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

