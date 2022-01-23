Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,128 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $538,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $266,342,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $379.99 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

