Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 186 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $721.58 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $811.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

