Bank of America Upgrades Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) to “Buy”

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

