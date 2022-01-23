Bank of Nova Scotia Has $148.33 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 158.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CAE were worth $148,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CAE by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,650,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in CAE by 34.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,837,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CAE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

