Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,542 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.32% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $293,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 176,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

