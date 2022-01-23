Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $179,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $351.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

