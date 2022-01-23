Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

