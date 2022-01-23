Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

