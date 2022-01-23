Barclays Cuts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $29.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NFE opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.60. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -137.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,963 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 442,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

