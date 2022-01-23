Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 165.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NYSE NHI opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

