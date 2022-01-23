Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Primerica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.70 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.