Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

