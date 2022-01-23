Barclays PLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ryanair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 14.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after acquiring an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

