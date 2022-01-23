Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,270,596 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Lumentum stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.