Barclays Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $133.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.31.

ABBV stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $7,084,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 77,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

