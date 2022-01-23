Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.36. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $116.79.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
