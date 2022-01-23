Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.36. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

