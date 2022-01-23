Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 32.9% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $33.66 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00022031 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,103,840 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

