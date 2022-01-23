Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.