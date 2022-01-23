Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 82.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 41.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

