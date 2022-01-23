Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 191,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.20 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

