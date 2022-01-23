Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 64,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 773.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.38.

