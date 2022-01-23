Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

