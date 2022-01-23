Bellwether Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

