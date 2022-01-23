BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $472.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.73 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

