BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCID opened at 37.75 on Friday. Lucid Group Inc has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 64.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 43.40.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

