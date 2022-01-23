BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PML opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.