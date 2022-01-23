BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after buying an additional 318,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $18.30 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

