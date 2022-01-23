BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 122.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 44,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 21,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

