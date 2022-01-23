BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 43.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $694.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $787.63. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

