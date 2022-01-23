BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,809,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $37.31 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

