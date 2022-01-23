BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $64.87 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,497,000 after purchasing an additional 409,983 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,084,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BHP Group by 145.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $104,915,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

